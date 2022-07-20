DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Skeletal remains were discovered by a hiker along a trail near Draper on Wednesday morning.

Draper Police says the remains were found along Ghost Falls Trail. So far, officials believe the remains belong to a male. His identity has not been determined at this time.

The man’s remains were found in a dry creek bed where officials say “people don’t normally travel.”

Police are treating the incident as suspicious, but say they don’t expect “foul play” at this time.

No further details have been released. ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.