Skateboarding crash sends Eagle Mountain man to hospital with broken legs

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 19-year-old Eagle Mountain man was seriously injured after he ran into a car while skateboarding in Provo Canyon.

Deputies with Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a crash on Squaw peak Road in Provo Canyon on August 2.

The crash happened a short distance below the Squaw Peak Overlook about four miles from US Highway 189, according to deputies.

The man was reportedly riding a skateboard and drifted into the opposite lane of travel as he went around a curve.

A 22-year-old Eagle Mountain man rounded the same corner driving in the correct lane and was unable to avoid the 19-year-old on the skateboard, according to deputies.

The man on the skateboard hit the front end of the car and was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital with serious injuries. It is believed the skateboarder broke both of his legs above the knee.

Deputies emphasized that those who engage in skateboarding on public streets are required to obey the same traffic laws as those driving motor vehicles.

Deputies said those traffic laws include among others:

Obeying speed limits

Driving only in the correct lane and like bicycles remaining near the edge of the road

While deputies said they do not know exactly how fast the man on the skateboard was traveling, they believed he was going fast enough that he was unable to stay on his side of the road and unable to avoid hitting the car coming up the road.

Deputies also emphasized again that the car, in this case, was unable to move out of the path of the man on the skateboard and that the driver did nothing wrong.

The driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash, according to deputies.

