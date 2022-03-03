SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Six Utahns have been charged in a massive drug trafficking ring bust.

A federal grand jury in the District of Utah alleges the six suspects are responsible for conspiring to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine along the Wasatch Front. A 16-count indictment was handed down by the jury.

The charges stem from an investigation of a drug trafficking organization allegedly transporting cocaine from California into Utah.

From Nov. 2021 to Feb. 2022, special agents completed several controlled buys of drugs form the suspects. Authorities seized over 1.8 kilograms of cocaine, over one pound of methamphetamine, two firearms, and over $102,000 in cash during this period.

The six suspects charged are:

Leonardo Ortiz-Rios, aka Gerardo Ortiz Benitez, 45, of West Valley City, with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of distribution of cocaine.

Teresa Sanchez, 45, of West Valley City, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Jacinto Perez, 61, of Taylorsville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, four counts of distribution of cocaine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Alejandro Santana-Brito, 35, of West Valley City, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of reentry of a previously removed alien

Justin Archuleta, aka Philip Zachary Colvin, 50, of Salt Lake City, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Jose Guadalupe Ruiz, 53, of Tooele, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Officials say special Agents from the FBI and the Wasatch Metro Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation.