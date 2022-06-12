Couer d’Alene, Idaho (ABC4) – On Saturday, June 11, 31 members of a white supremacy hate group, called Patriot Front, were arrested near a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. The men were all dressed in similar clothing, with face coverings.

Coeur d’Alen Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White at his press conference stated, “they came to riot downtown.”

According to police reports, those arrested were from at least 11 different states. Utah was among those states with people arrested.

ABC4 has obtained police records and there were 6 Utahns arrrested.

Those arrested were:

Jared Boyce, 27, Soringville, UT

Branden Haney, 35, Kaysville, UT

Cameron Pruitt, 23, Midway, UT

Alexander Sisenstein, 27, Midvale, UT

Dakota Tabler, 29, West Valley City, UT

Nathaniel Whitfield, 24, Elk RIdge, UT

All 6 men were charged with Criminal Conspiracy. The will have arraignments Monday, June 13.