Sister missionary passes away in Texas

Utah (ABC4 News) – A missionary serving for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away, says Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff:

The following statement was released:

With sadness, we share news of the passing of a young sister missionary serving in the Texas Houston East Mission. Sister Katharine Pindar, age 19, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away overnight in her sleep following a brief illness. The exact cause of her death is undetermined. We are mindful of her family and loved ones and pray they will feel comfort and peace at this extremely difficult time. Daniel Woodruff , Church spokesperson

