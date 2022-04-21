UTAH (ABC4) – As of April 21 SiriusXM is offering listeners a new spiritually-inspired talk and music channel, Holy Culture Radio.

The new outlet has been deemed the home for everything Christian Hip-Hop and Rhythm & Praise. Representatives of SiriusXM have noted that Holy Culture Radio will focus on themes of Faith, Art, Vocation, and Education, compiling the three elements listeners are striving for: connection to pop culture, connection to their faith, and success in their careers.

Holy Culture Radio will include a wide range of music mix and talks shows hosted by reputable spiritual leaders and DJs. These will include The Christ Revolution Music, Old School Sounds, The Underground Gospel Hip-Hop Show, K.I.N.G Talks, Church on the Block, and more.

Holy Culture Radio is owned and operated by The Corelink Solution, a non-profit organization with a goal of delivering a curriculum designed to help people develop their passion and purpose, create an informed plan, use tools to help them succeed, and establish accountability and ownership.

“I am beyond excited about this union between Holy Culture and SiriusXM!” said James Rosseau, founder of The Corelink Solution and on-air personality on Holy Culture Radio. “Introducing the platform’s first Christian Hip-Hop channel with music and talk allows us to extend our ‘head and heart’ community revitalization mission through systems of learning and cultural enrichment, focusing on African-Americans. Having struggled to gain self-confidence in my youth, I understand the need for culturally relevant support systems. As we launch this new channel, we are expanding our programming with a host of shows that deliver a life-changing experience through progressive music and empowering conversations.”

Holy Culture Radio is available to listeners nationwide on the SXM App and on select SiriusXM radios beginning today.