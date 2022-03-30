SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A single mother of two has finally been granted the opportunity to take her life back.

Andrea Viteri was convinced that going back to school was impossible amid working her full-time job and raising her two daughters. She was hopeless up until she discovered the Pete Suazo Business Center and was awarded a scholarship. Now, she is on her way to becoming the first college graduate in her family.

In short, the center aims to support the development and empowerment of the Latino/Hispanic and other underserved communities by providing financial assistance to ensure the success of existing and future minority entrepreneurs. In Viteri’s case, the organization’s help came in the form of a $5,000 scholarship to Western Governors University.

Viteri recognizes Silvia Castro, executive director of the Suazo Business Center, as the reason she landed on the resource.

“Silvia is the reason I found the Suazo Business Center. As I followed her career online, I became aware of her role at the center and how she supports and helps minorities gain the right tools to succeed and grow to their full potential,” Viteri said. “It is always incredibly motivating to see her in action. I asked her about the different programs Suazo has since I am a minority myself. She told me about WGU and how college was a possibility even with my challenges.”

Andrea Viteri and Silvia Castro

Viteri received the school’s Community Outreach Partnership Scholarship which caters specifically to community-serving institutions seeking to support higher education among community members.

Throughout her journey to pursue her bachelor’s degree in Science in Health Service Coordination, Viteri will continue to work full-time as a certified medical assistant in urgent care, graduating by March 2025.

“It is so important for me to receive my degree in order for me to be taken seriously and receive the appropriate salary for my knowledge and efforts with any employer,” she said. “The WGU program lets you work on your degree online and take classes at your own speed, which is ideal for me with my work and home life.”

Though she’s taking on a new role as a student, Viteri will always consider herself a mother first and foremost.

“I’m a single mother of two magnificent daughters, who are incredibly smart and quick-witted. They are my motivation and inspiration to keep going. There have been days where I have broken down and cried hysterically and felt defeated,” Viteri said. “Ariana and Alessandra turn to me and say, ‘I know you’re scared to not finish your classes on time, but you have taught me and sissy to face our fears, so give us a hug and keep going!’ These moments make me realize how much they watch and listen to me, and I need to show them that hard work will get you places.”