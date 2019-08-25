Single-engine plane lands without landing gear in Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Wendover Police Department were dispatched to the Wendover Airport around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for an aircraft emergency.
Officials say a single-engine aircraft had an in-flight mechanical problem with the landing gear. The plane performed a controlled landing without any landing gear.
The two occupants on board were uninjured, officials say.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
