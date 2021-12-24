Single-car crash in Cottonwood Canyon causes delays

COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A single car crash in Cottonwood Canyon has caused delays Friday morning.

Officials responded to reports of a car accident around 10:08 a.m. on Little Cottonwood Canyon. A white Toyota 4Runner was found flipped over on its roof.



Courtesy: UDOT Cottonwood Canyon

All three passengers were able to exit the vehicle after the crash and officers say there were no obvious injuries.

Traffic was backed up for nearly an hour while a tow truck worked to remove the car from the roadway.

UDOT is reminding everyone to drive safely, especially because the weather us going to get worse tonight.