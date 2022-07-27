Eleri Ward, a singer songwriter, joins us to talk her musical career.

Ward just launched the vinyl edition of her hit album that she recorded in her closet. A Perfect Little Death takes songs by Stephen Sondheim and reinvents the sound with arrangements. Her newest single, “No One Is Alone,” was just released this past Friday.

Ward has teamed up with Josh Groban to open on his tour this summer. The views of her album have been praising her talent and sound as a new and haunting musical style.

Ward and Groban will be in Salt Lake City tonight at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

For more, visit www.eleriward.com or follow @eleriward on Instagram