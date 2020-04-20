Sing it with me: Basketball’s gone. Basketball’s been canceled, Boo-hoo-hoo.

The COVID19 Pandemic has impacted all kinds of things. It could be said that an impetus for people to take things seriously was when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive. The NBA season was put on hold and a lot of dominos fell.

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. As I write this, the world needs some stories that impact you in a good way…a smile, maybe even a laugh. I decided to put myself out there writing and singing an updated parody song. I call it “Basketball’s Gone Song.”

With social distancing and some social media, I reached out for help. Wesley Ruff and Dana Green from ABC4 Sports helped by singing in the studio. The original Utah Jazz Bear, Jon Absey, joined in. Full disclosure, a couple of my grandkids even pitched in.

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal/Jessop’s Jukebox at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* Where did the Bear and I sing from?

* What Utah Jazz player did the first dunk in the video?

*What does the phrase “dropping dimes” mean. Hint – Stockton to Malone.

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal/Jessop’s Jukebox, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Liquidirt Organics

Follow Doug on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews