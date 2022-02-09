SIM Swapping: what is it and how do I avoid falling victim to it?

UTAH (ABC4) – A new virtual method of identity theft has been gaining ground amongst cybercriminals as of recently.

According to a press release issued by the FBI, Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) swapping is carried out when criminals gain access to victims’ bank accounts, virtual currency accounts, and other sensitive information. From there, the suspects primarily conduct SIM swap schemes using three different methods: social engineering, insider threat, or phishing.

Social engineering constitutes a criminal impersonating a victim and tricking the target’s mobile carrier into replacing their cell phone’s number with a SIM card in the criminal’s possession.

Insider threats are used when a criminal compensates a mobile carrier staff worker to switch the victim’s cell phone number with a SIM card in the criminal’s possession.

Phishing occurs when a criminal tricks a mobile carrier employee into downloading malware which the criminal can then use to hack the mobile carrier system which then executes the SIM swap.

After the SIM card is swapped out, all of the target’s calls, texts, and other data will be redirected to the criminal’s mobile device. Following a SIM card swap, the criminal gains the ability to change the victim’s account passwords as well as recover disabled accounts.

To avoid becoming a victim of SIM swapping, the FBI recommends: