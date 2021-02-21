SILVER ALERT: officers search for missing-at-risk Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are currently on the search for a missing 60-year-old woman out of Salt Lake City, Sunday.

On February 21, the Salt Lake Police Department is seeking support in locating missing-at-risk Dianne Cummins.

Cummins is believed to be mentally ill and blind, according to officials.

Officers describe Cummins as a caucasian woman, with brown hair, blue eyes, and weighing in about 180lbs.

Cummins was last seen in the area of 176 west and 600 south on February 19.

According to the Salt Lake Police Department, Cummins may depend on a push walker for mobility.

If you know her location, please contact 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-29749.