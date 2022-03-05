WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for 83-year-old Robert Odenwalder of West Jordan.

Odenwalder was last seen in a gray Toyota Camry en route to the grocery store on March 5 at around 12:00 p.m. at 9100 S 5100 W, West Jordan. Currently, Odenwalder is said to be near the Smith’s on 5600 W 7000 S, or the Smith’s on 9000 S 4000 W.

The missing is caucasian, standing at 5’11” and weighing in at around 160 pounds with blue eyes. He was last seen in a gray hoodie, a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a gold watch with a Kennecott logo in the center.

Odenwalder suffers from special needs and dementia, with particular difficulty regarding geography and orientation.

If you have any information on Odenwalder’s whereabouts, contact the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center at (801) 840-4000.