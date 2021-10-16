Silver Alert issued for missing man in Clarkston, Utah

CLARKSTON, Utah (ABC4)- The Utah Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Cache County.

Police are looking for 66-year-old John Z. Nichols of Clarkston, Utah. He was last seen on Saturday October 16th at 3:30 p.m. His last location was 69 East 100 North.

He is described as white, 5′ 11″ weighing 225 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a heavy navy blue jacket.

According to the alert, Nichols left on foot after an argument at a residence. He has no access to a vehicle. He also carries a pocket knife and a handgun is missing from the residence.

A photo of Nichols has not yet been released.

Anyone who sees Nichols or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cache County Sheriff’s Department at 435-753-7555 or dial 9-1-1.