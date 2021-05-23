Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Ogden woman

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Silver Alert has been issued out of Ogden for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Police are hoping to find Irene Gardner who was last seen on Sunday around 4 p.m. at the Crestwood Care Center at 3655 Brinker Ave.

Irene is considered to be at risk due to being a diabetic and if she does not eat dinner, her blood sugar could drop.

Irene was last wearing a blue jacket and jeans and has her red walker with her. She is described as 5’3″ and weighs about 157 pounds. She has short grey hair and hazel eyes.

Police have not yet released a photo of her.

Anyone who sees Irene is asked to contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221.