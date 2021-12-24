UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old found safe

FRIDAY 12/24/21 5:47 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A missing 77-year-old has been found safe at the Salt Lake City Airport Friday evening.

Salt Lake City Police is thanking the community for their help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old with progressive Dementia

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

Police say, Sammie Ellis, 77, has been missing since Friday morning. Ellis was last seen at 10:45 a.m. around the area of 993 South 1000 East. Officials also say Ellis has progressive dementia and paranoia.

Ellis is 5’6 but may appear shorter due to her posture, 140 pounds with grey hair, and brown eyes. Ellis was wearing a blue-white grey sweater, dark Nike beanie, dark pants, and shoes. Ellis also has a black purse and a blue roller carry-on size luggage with her.

Courtesy: SLCPD

In a tweet, Salt Lake Police say Ellis may be trying to get to the Salt Lake City Airport.

If you see her, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-235600.