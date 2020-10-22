Silver alert issued for missing 88-year-old man with dementia

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help finding a missing 88-year-old man with dementia.
Raymond Loren Yoss is described as a 5 feet 8 inches tall white man who weighs about 173lbs with grey hair and blue eyes.
Raymond is believed to be driving a black 2016 Toyota Camry and was last seen on Monday, October 19 at 254 East 100 North in Manti, Utah.
Raymond goes by the nick name “Larry”. Police say raymong had good long term memory but his short term memory is poor.
Anyone who has seen Raymond or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-835-2345.
