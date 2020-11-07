Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old man

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need your help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Grantsville, Utah Friday who may possibly be heading to Phoenix, Arizona.

Police say the missing man is 86-year-old Edward Stephen Magyar. Magyar is a six-foot-two white male, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes and may suffer from dementia.

Magyar was last seen Friday around 3pm in Grantsville driving a white 2019 Nissan Sentra with Arizona License Plate CVN2605.

If you have seen Magyar or the vehicle he is driving, please call 9-1-1.