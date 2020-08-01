Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man.
Thomas Taylor is described as a 5’7″ white male weighing 165 lbs with grey short hair.
Thomas was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white music note on the front, black pants and loafers, according to police. He has reportedly been missing since 5 p.m. Friday from 76 South and 500 east.
Police say Thomas sufffers from dimentia.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 135051.
