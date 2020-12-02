Silver alert issued for missing 73-year-old man

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A silver alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man reported missing from Salt Lake County Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Kenneth Brockwell was reportedly last seen around midnight on Nov. 12 in the 2500 block of South State St.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing before he was reported missing.

DPS says that Brockwell spoke with his employer on Nov. 10 saying he was in the hospital but did not specify which hospital he was in. He was also reportedly supposed to move out of his apartment on Nov. 15, but when officials went to check the apartment, all of Brockwell’s belongings were still in the apartment and he had taken the apartment keys with him.

DPS also reported that he uses a motorized scooter to get around after being in an accident, though he is able to move around without it.

