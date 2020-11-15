Silver alert issued for missing 68-year-old man with multiple health issues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old man from Salt Lake.
Bruce Baird is described as a white man who weighs 180lbs and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, has grey hair and brown eyes.
Bruce was last seen wearing sweatpants and a black jacket. Police say he has been missing since Saturday November 14 at 6 p.m. from 125 South 900 West.
Bruce has dementia, epilepsy, schizophrenia and a history of traumatic brain injury, according to police.
Anyone who has seen bruce or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case# 20-205589.
