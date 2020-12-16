MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been activated for a 92-year-old man missing out of Midway County.
Robert Leeland Morgan is described as a white man standing 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 135 lbs, with white hair and green eyes.
Robert was last seen wearing a black quarter zip sweater with black pants and possibly a black USC hat.
Police also said that he drives a 2008 white Ford Explorer
Roberts suffers from dementia and was last seen at his residence in the 780 block of Double Eagle Drive
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-654-1411
- Lawmakers continue search for way forward with next round of COVID relief
- The Justice Files: Man claimed rights violated by no-knock bench warrant
- Silver alert issued for 92-year-old man with dementia
- Health officials track safety, side effects as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out
- Merkley: McConnell blackmailing Congress over COVID relief
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.