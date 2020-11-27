Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man missing out of Fruit Heights

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) — A silver alert has been issues for an 85-year-old man reported missing out of Fruit Heights on Friday.

According to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Mann was last seen In Fruit Heights and police believe he may be heading to Northern Nevada or Northern California.

He is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes.

Authorities say he drives a 2001 gray Toyota Camry with Utah license plate G494CA.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 801-451-4150.

MORE NEWS: