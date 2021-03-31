Silver Alert canceled after Orem man found safe

UPDATE: 3/31/21 9:28 P.M.: The Silver Alert was canceled after the man was found safe on Wednesday evening.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for an 82-year-old man reported missing out of Orem.

Tommie Linwood Johnson was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of 960 South Geneva Road in Orem.

Johnson is 6’2″, weights 190 pounds, and is balding with grey hair and blue eyes.

According to the Orem Police Department, Johnson has Dementia and police do not know where he could be going.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070