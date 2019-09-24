Man found after Silver Alert issued

Update: Authorities found Sammie Hester. He is being evaluated by medical personnel but appears to be in good shape.

SYRACUSE (ABC4 News) – A Silver Alert has been issued early Tuesday morning for a missing man.

66-year-old Sammie Hester was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Monday night at the Raintree Assisted Living Facility in Syracuse.

Police say he has diminished mental capacity and uses a black scooter to travel.

Police also say there is no indication of foul play, but because of his age and health conditions, a silver alert was issued.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, call police.

