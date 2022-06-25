SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for an elderly man with a cognitive disability out of Salt Lake City has been issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

Anatoly Soldatov, 83, was last seen near the City Library’s Arts Festival around 1 p.m. on June 25 wearing a plaid shirt, black pajama pants, white shoes, and a green hat. The SLCPD notes that Soldatov has a small cart with him.

Along with Alzheimer’s disease, Soldatov has high anxiety when stressed and speaks limited English. His main language is Russian.

If you have any information on Soldatov’s whereabouts please call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-119499.