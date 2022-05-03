WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this person?

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man from West Valley City on Tuesday.

Officials say Salesi Fifita, 72, was last seen on Monday near 3625 S Shalimar St. around 6 p.m.

Fifita is described as a special needs person who has dementia, diabetes, high blood pressure and is insulin-dependent.

The man is described as a Pacific Islander man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was multiple faded tattoos on his hands and forearms.

He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, blue jeans and black or white shoes.

His vehicle is described as a white Toyota Sienna minivan.

If you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts, please contact the local authorities.