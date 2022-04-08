SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman?

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing special needs woman out of Salt Lake County.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says Susan Mary Bishop, 66, was last seen on Thursday, April 7 around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the woman was last seen leaving her home located near 200 South 1100 East.

Bishop is described as a white female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Authorities say the woman has bipolar disease, schizophrenia and dementia. They say she has not been taking proper medication for those mental health conditions. Bishop also does not have access to a cellphone.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a silver jacket with feathers on the hood while carrying a light-blue backpack.

If you have seen Bishop or know of her whereabouts, please contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-63762.