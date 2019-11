SPANISH FORK (ABC4 News) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert early Monday morning for a 73-year-old man.

William Dean McIntyre was last seen Sunday night around 5:30 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Nursing and Rehab.

Officials say he left with a Lyft driver and hasn’t returned.

William is 5’10, weighs 200 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where he might be, call police.

