TUESDAy 3/22/22 5:47 p.m.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing elderly man from Logan has now been found safely.

Authorities were searching for the man who was last seen at the Williamsburg Retirement Assisted Living Home on Tuesday.

The conditions in which he was found are not immediately known.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert activated for missing Logan man with memory issues

TUESDAY 3/22/22 4:45 p.m.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for an elderly man out of Cache County.

Authorities say the missing man is Scott Paul Monson, 78.

Monson is described as 6’2” tall, weighing 165 pounds, has blue eyes, blonde hair and is a white male. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweater, black pants and a blue hat.

Monsoon was last seen at the Williamsburg Retirement Assisted Living Home in Logan on Tuesday.

Authorities say Monson is known to walk north on Main Street.

Police say he has memory issues that are undiagnosed.

If you have seen this man or know his whereabouts, contact the police at (435) 753 7555.