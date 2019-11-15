Breaking News
Silver alert activated for man in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been activated in Salt Lake City for 79-year-old Raymond Vialpando.

Vialpando was last seen Thursday night just before midnight at 2100 South and State Street when he left that location. His destination is unknown. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and walks with a cane. He also drives a blue 1997 Lincoln Town Car with the license plate ZJ73E.

If you see Vialpando or know anything about his location contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

