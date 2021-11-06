Silver Alert activated for elderly Riverdale man with medical needs

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man with medical needs.

Officials have identified the missing man as 64-year-old Tobias Gallegos. He was last seen leaving an assisted living facility in Riverdale late Thursday evening. He has not been seen since.

Gallegos uses a motorized wheelchair to travel and is described as a white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. His motorized wheelchair is white with a black seat cushion.

Authorities believe Gallegos is endangered due to his medical needs — he is diabetic, takes antibiotic medications, has kidney failure and requires dialysis treatments three times a week.

Gallegos is known to frequent the Riverdale and Ogden areas.

If anyone has seen this man, they are asked to contact Riverdale Police at (801) 629-8221.