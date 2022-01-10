Silver Alert activated for a 62-year-old man headed for SLC

ST. GEORGE (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for an elderly man that was last seen in St. George, Monday.

Jack Timothy Withers, 62, was last seen around 5 p.m. in St. George getting on a Greyhound bus to Salt Lake City, officials say.

Withers has long white hair, a white handlebar mustache. Withers is 6-feet-tall and weighs 380 pounds.

Police say Withers is “not mentally capable to make decisions” and will “get confused.”

Withers told a woman that brought his bus ticket that a man and woman named “Mark” and Ellen,” would be in Salt Lake City to pick him up.

The bus is arriving in Salt Lake City at 10:20 p.m.

If you have any information about this missing person, call the Kanab Police Department at 435-644-2668.

A PICTURE OF WITHERS WAS NOT MADE AVAILABLE

