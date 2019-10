LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah authorities have activated a Silver Alert in the case of a missing 93-year-old woman.

Carolyne Reed was reported missing out of Logan Monday evening. She was last seen around 1 p.m. near 700 Riverwalk Dr. in Logan.

Carolyne may be driving a 2006 red Suzuki XL7 with Utah license plate number: H106Y.

Authorities did not release a photo of Carolyne, but the last possible sighting of her was southbound on US-89 out of Cache County.

