Silver Alert Cancelled: Missing 78-year-old woman found in Salt Lake City

SUNDAY 01/31/21 8:26 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials have located the endangered missing woman.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 78-year-old Marsha Graham has been found.

The department thanks all those who helped in attempting to locate her.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert: 78-year-old woman walks away from retirement home

SUNDAY 01/31/21 7:17 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman who walked away from the “Highland Cove Retirement Community” at 3750 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City.

Marsha Graham is 5’7, weighs 130 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Officials say Graham was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Graham was last seen wearing a white long sleeved shirt with green sweatpants. She’s described as being very mobile for her age.

Those with information should contact police at (801) 840-4000.