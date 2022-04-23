SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Salt Lake City.

John Davis Geving was last seen on April 22 at 11:40 a.m. at his residence at 720 S Valdez Drive.

Geving is 5’10” and weighs around 145 pounds. He is Caucasian with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a camo puffer jacket with gray lining or a grey jacket underneath, green pants, and gray shoes.

Geving is known to suffer from early onset dementia.

Anyone with information on Geving’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-74019.