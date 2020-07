UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement in Utah County issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old Utah County man, Anthony Albertus Lepre.

Police reported that he was wheel chair-bound and the a resident of an assisted living facility at the time of his disappearance.

He apparently left the facility without his cell phone from 2901 West Center St. in Provo at 10 a.m. while riding on a Jazzy Scooter.

If you see him, notify police.