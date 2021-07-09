Sibling Rivalry? Red Dirt Girls on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Have you ever experienced sibling rivalry? Lacey and Lyndy of the Red Dirt Girls have a popular song that talks about that very thing.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure to interview sisters Lacey Rogers and Lyndy Butler, otherwise known as “Red Dirt Girls.” Please note that I asked these talented musicians to perform a three-song set for an upcoming episode of Jessop’s Jukebox. Make sure to check back on this website for that performance from The Urban Lounge.

I found out about the Red Dirt Girls when I was interviewing another talented musician, Chris Peterson. You can watch his interview by clicking here. Yes – Chris performed on Jessop’s Jukebox as well HERE.

So why the name “Red Dirt Girls” band name? They are the Rogers sisters and thought about using that as their band name…but…there is an Emmylou Harris song by the name of “Red Dirt Girl.” The sisters grew up in the red rock area of Hurricane, Utah. You put those together and the band name was born. By the way, watch the interview for the “official pronunciation” of the city Hurricane.

In a fun moment of serendipity, Lyndy’s guitar is named “Emmylou”. She won the guitar in a song writing competition and got to play her song right before Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell took the stage.

Come to find out that the girls do have day jobs. Lacey is a software engineer at DOMO and Lyndy is a music teacher at Springdale Elementary right outside of Zion National Park.

The first song that they wrote and performed together is called “Rivalry.” It’s about two sisters that disagree. They toyed with the idea of my brothers and my sisters, but decided it needed to be about sisters alone. That performance was at Utah watering hole called “A Bar Named Sue.” Of course, this all begs the question ‘how do the Rogers sisters get along?’ At least on camera, they said they get along great and never disagree. NEVER is a big word, but you can genuinely tell the affection they have for each other. Lacey is a fair amount younger than Lyndy and says that because of the age gap she has looked up to her sister for a long time that helps.

They recorded a self-titled album in Nashville in February 2020, yes right as COVID was starting to go crazy. I asked them to sing one of the songs from that album in this interview. Their Mother wrote a song, “Utah Sunrise”, about the girls’ Uncle Joe that passed away from cancer. I think you will really enjoy their sweet “blood harmonies.”

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys a good positive story.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

