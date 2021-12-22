Shuttles returning to Zion National Park for the holidays

ZION NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) – Shuttles are returning to Zion National Park Canyon Scenic Drive for the holidays, Dec. 23 – Jan. 1.

The national park will not be allowing private vehicles on the road during the 7-day period.

Visitors should park at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center and use the free shuttle.

Parking at the Visitor Center will fill up every day, so if it is full when you arrive, please park in Springdale and walk or use the town shuttle to get back to the Visitor Center.

Shuttles will run every few minutes the entirety of the day. First shuttle leaves at 8:00 am. Last shuttle, from the Temple of Sinawava, leaves at 5:45 pm. It is recommended to not wait until the last shuttle of the night.

Click here for more information and schedules.