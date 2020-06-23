Shrimp & Grits with Taste of Louisiana

Helena Carter Taste of Louisiana owner joined us in our kitchen today to teach us how to whip up mouth-watering, flavorful shrimp & grits. She was a blast, and we were drooling over how tasty this dish was! Follow along below, and be sure to stop by and support them in the restaurant, too!

Baked Cheese Grits

14 cups water

3 cups quick grits

6 cups shredded sharp cheese

6 eggs (beaten then set aside for later)

2 sticks butter

2 tsp white salt

2 third pans

Bring water, salt & butter to a boil over high heat then stir in grits & lower heat, cover & cook for 5 minutes then stir with whisk ensuring all lumps are out. Cover & continue cooking for another 5 minutes. Stir again then stir in cheese until melted. You may need to stir in some more water 1 cup at a time to reach desired consistency. Continue cooking 5 minutes. Take about 1 cup of grit mixture and stir into beaten eggs then stir back into grits and cook for 5 minutes. Spray pans on bottom & sides then pour grits into pans and cook on 350 for 30 minutes.

Shrimp & Grits

Make grits, keep warm.

Ingredients:

2 sticks butter

1 cup vegetable oil

1 ½ 1b peeled & deveined uncooked medium shrimp

1 lb smoked sausage

½ cup bacon bits

½ yellow bell pepper, chopped

½ red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cans rotel tomatoes, slightly pureed

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups water

Salt, pepper, granulated garlic, cayenne pepper to taste

Sautee shrimp in separate pan coated in cooking spray then set aside. Melt butter under low heat, add oil, raw vegetables then cook for 5 minutes. Stir in flour with whisk forming a rue paste. Gradually stir in water until smooth gravy is formed. Add seasonings to taste, then add sausage, bacon, tomatoes and continue cooking on low for 15 minutes stirring occasionally. Stir in shrimp. Serve over grits. Enjoy!

Website: www.tasteoflouisianautah.com Instagram @tasteoflouisianautah