SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Its-AH never been a betta time to be a Mario lover, but is the movie blow-away, or is it a throwaway? Here to tell us all about the weekend watches is film critic Patrick Beatty.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Written By: Matthew Fogel Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy Rated PG for action and mild violence. All media courtesy of Universal Studios.

See It or Skip It: See it

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Ben Affleck Written By: Alex Convery Starring: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Marlon Waynes Genre: Drama Rated R All media courtesy of Amazon Studios

See It or Skip It: SEE IT

Where to Watch: Netflix Created By: Lee Sung Jin Starring: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe Genre: Comedy, Drama Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of Netflix See it or Skip It: See it

Quite possibly going to be my favorite Streaming series of 2023, BEEF is a never-ending feud that will leave you cringing, sobbing, and laughing the entire season.

See It or Skip It: SEE IT