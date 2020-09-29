Should kids trick or treat this Halloween? CDC guidelines released

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – As COVID-19 cases surge in Utah County, which has been leading the state to record daily case numbers, national officials are urging parents not to let their kids trick or treat.

Even so, at Taylor Maid Beauty and Theatrical in Provo, the sales of Halloween costumes and items have been steady.

“Right now we’re doing pretty good, we’re holding our own,” said store manager Roger Davis.

“We have a lot of people coming in asking about costumes for a neighborhood party. A family party” added Davis.

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines around parties and trick or treating on Halloween. Below are activities they say are high risk.

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

Low-risk activities are as follows:

These lower risk activities can be safe alternatives: