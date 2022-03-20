FARR WEST, Utah (ABC4) – On the evening of March 20 the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) was dispatched to the area of I-15 northbound mile marker 349 in Weber County on reports of shots fired amid a road rage incident.

One party involved contacted 9-1-1 and disclosed that the other vehicle shot at them.

UHP told ABC4 that troopers received a description of the suspect vehicle and were able to locate the car at U.S. 91 in Sardine Canyon.

Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver failed to halt. A pursuit followed and ended after officers administered spikes to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

UHP disclosed that the suspect then lost control of the car and the vehicle rolled, stopping at U.S. 91 on Mount Sterling Road.

Troopers ordered the suspect out of the vehicle and he exited in compliance.

Upon an investigation, officers were able to locate multiple firearms in the vehicle.

The driver suffered minor injuries and has since been taken into custody.