Shots fired in Ogden, police searching for shooter

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Shots fired in Ogden has police looking for the shooter.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night near Lincoln Avenue and 25th Street.

Police say the man ran from the scene and they are searching for him this morning.

One witness tells ABC4 News that he was at a wedding when heard multiple shots go off.

Ogden Police say if you know anything about this, please give them a call.