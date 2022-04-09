SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been taken into custody after firing gunshots amid a mental health crisis.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) responded to the area of 170 West Lucy Ave on reports a a person in a mental health crisis making threats with a weapon.

The subject allegedly fired multiple rounds of gunshots from the weapon inside their residence.

The SLCPD notes that it’s currently unknown as to what the person was shooting at as well as the direction of the gunfire, though no injuries have been reported.

The suspect has since been taken into custody.