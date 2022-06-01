TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Visitors can bask in the colorful sights and sounds of Shoshone Falls this June as the beloved waterfall attraction returns.

“Shoshone Falls After Dark” will be lighting up the night during shows from June 3-12 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Earlier in May, the falls held preview nights which sold out quickly. The falls will be illuminated nightly this June from “dark until 11:30 p.m.” Tickets can be booked here.

“Nicknamed the Niagara of the West, the true beauty and power of this waterfall is best experienced in the spring and summer,” organizers say. Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall which officials say is 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.

The falls have been decked out by professional lighting artist David Henry with “newer, more capable” LED lights that will provide greater color coverage, efficiency and programmability.

(Courtesy of Southern Idaho Tourism)

“The rainbow falls have become a favorite by visitors and locals,” says Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry. “This May’s preview nights with lower water levels sold out quickly, so we expect a lot of interest with bigger flows.”

Organizers say the June showings will feature bigger flows, reaching about 1,000 cubic feet per second compared to the May showings.

Current drought conditions have caused low water availability this year, so annual flows have remained uncertain.

“We’ve been in close contact with officials awaiting their decision,” says Barry. “We are incredibly grateful for Idaho Power’s partnership earlier in May and that we’ll be able to feature additional nights in June.”

The illuminated falls are presented by Southern Idaho Tourism along with Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls.

“The Snake River provides a lifeline to many industries in Southern Idaho,” says Barry. “The annual flows provide a great deal of benefit to the river and we are happy to showcase the falls with bigger water.”

The light show will run every night — rain or shine. Visitors must book advance tickets for timed entry for 9:45 p.m., 10:15 p.m., or 10:45 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on sight and dogs can also join in as long as they remain on a leash.

Visitors are advised to dress for seasonal weather and to bring flashlights along for their adventure.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.