Shorthanded Utes get blown out in Pac-12 opener by #20 USC, 93-73

Utah guard David Jenkins Jr. (1) drives against Southern California guard Reese Dixon-Waters (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Down to eight scholarship players due to various injuries, the Utes basketball team has little chance against #20 USC Wednesday night.

Isaiah Mobley scored a career-high 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds as the Trojans opened Pac-12 play Wednesday night by rolling to a 93-73 victory over Utah.

Branden Carlson, who came into the game as Utah’s leading scorer, suffered what appeared to be a right ankle injury midway through the first half and did not return. The junior center had a boot on his right foot as he watched the rest of the game from the bench.

With Utah having a smaller lineup, the Trojans enjoyed a 51-32 advantage on the boards and outscored the Utes 54-26 in the paint.

“This is one of the biggest teams in the country and their size makes a difference,” said Utes head coach Craig Smith. :They’re a very good rebounding team and they are elite at scoring around the basket. We got really sped up in the first half and were rushing things instead of playing with poise. We did a better job in the second half.”

Utah’s Both Gach tied a career high with 28 points and David Jenkins Jr. added 21. The Utes (5-2, 0-1) have dropped two straight after winning their first four.

Mobley recorded a double-double for the second straight game as USC remained unbeaten at 7-0 and 1-0 in conference. It is the Trojans’ best start since 2016-17, when they opened 14-0.

“He played really solid on both ends. He was a complete player tonight, which was great to see,” USC coach Andy Enfield said.

Boogie Ellis added 19 points for the Trojans, who had four players score in double figures. Max Agbonkpolo scored 16 points and Ethan Anderson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ellis scored 12 points during the final seven minutes of the first half as the Trojans went on a 23-7 run to take a 48-28 lead at halftime. USC started out 9 of 21 from the field, but made 13 of its last 14 to end the half.

The Utes got the margin down to 13 midway through the second half before the Trojans pushed their lead up to 20 by the end of the game.

“It was a good win for us. I thought we shared the ball on offense and our whole team played well,” Enfield said. “We have a long season to go but we’re happy with our team.”

The Utes next host Cal Sunday at the Huntsman Center at 3:00 p.m.