‘Shop with a Cop’ applications now available for Tooele program

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Tooele police department announced the applications are available for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday charity program.

The department is starting to look for applicants for this year,

If you or a family you know could be helped with this program, please go to to the Tooele police department and fill out an application to be considered for the event.

We are also accepting donations at this time to help support this amazing program.

You can also donate by using the Venmo information below.

100% of all donations go to purchasing presents for kids in Tooele County.