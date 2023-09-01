PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo shooting on Thursday night left a 19-year-old hospitalized and in critical condition.

Provo Police Department Spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. A 19-year-old man was reportedly brought to the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police were notified, prompting an investigation that led officers to a potential crime scene on State Street.

The 19-year-old is reportedly to be in critical but stable condition.

“Detectives are actively working this case,” said Holland. “In order to not interfere with the investigation process, we won’t be able to give more details right now.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Provo Police assured residents there is no current risk to residents, schools, or businesses within the community.

Holland said more information regarding the shooting will be available at a later time, once the department is able to release further info.